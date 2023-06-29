Gauff powers past Pegula to reach semifinals at Eastbourne

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff from the US returns the ball to Jessica Pegula from the US during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Coco Gauff has powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International. Wet weather delayed the start of play at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament before Gauff wasted little time in beating her fellow American, 6-3, 6-3. The 19-year-old fifth seed is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament. Gauff next plays compatriot Madison Keys. In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo beat China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2, 6-3 to reach the first grass-court semifinal game of his career. Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald who beat Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.