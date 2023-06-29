Gauff powers past Pegula to reach semifinals at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Coco Gauff has powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International. Wet weather delayed the start of play at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament before Gauff wasted little time in beating her fellow American, 6-3, 6-3. The 19-year-old fifth seed is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament. Gauff next plays compatriot Madison Keys. In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo beat China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2, 6-3 to reach the first grass-court semifinal game of his career. Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald who beat Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

