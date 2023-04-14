Gauff, Pegula put US up 2-0 vs. Austria in BJK Cup qualifier

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both have won in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Austria in a best-of-five-match Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Delray Beach, Florida. Gauff beat Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-3, before Pegula defeated Sinja Kraus 6-0, 7-5 on Friday. The contest will continue Saturday, with two matches in singles and one in doubles. The Americans just need to win one of those to advance to the finals in November. Barbora Krejcikova helped give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Ukraine in their qualifier at Antalya, Turkey, then announced she would be donating her prize money to help earthquake relief efforts in the country hosting the matches.

