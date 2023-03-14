Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff returns to Rebecca Peterson, of Sweden, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game. No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula blew four match points and lost to Karolina Pliskova. Next up for Gauff is No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced in three sets. Defending men’s champion Taylor Fritz moved on, as well as No. 5 Daniil Medvedev.

