Gauff defeats Swiatek in straight sets to reach semifinals of WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Coco Gauff has earned her second career win over Iga Swiatek, winning 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals. It was Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek since the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The result snapped Swiatek’s six-match win streak at the finals. The win moved Gauff to 2-0 in the Orange Group, while Swiatek fell to 1-1. Swiatek had rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Sunday in her first match in two months. Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion, kept her chances of advancing alive with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jessica Pegula. The result eliminated Pegula, who lost in straight sets to Gauff in their opening match in Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.