Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals. Swiatek and Rybakina also advance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied to beat former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Gauff will next face Anna Kalinskaya after the Russian beat ninth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. Other winners were top-ranked Iga Swiatek, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina, Qinwen Zheng, Jasmine Paolini, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea.

