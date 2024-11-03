Gauff beats Pegula at WTA Finals while Swiatek prevails in her first match in two months

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Coco Gauff has defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 in a matchup between American players in the WTA Finals. Second-seeded Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in her first match in two months. Gauff converted five of her eight break-point opportunities to get the win in her opening match at the year-ending tournament for the top eight ranked players. Gauff will face Swiatek on Tuesday and the winner will take control of the Orange Group. Pegula will face Wimbledon champion Krejcikova.

