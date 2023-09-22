Gatland sympathizes with under-fire Jones before their crunch Rugby World Cup clash

Two of rugby’s greatest modern day coaches lead their teams against the other on Sunday in Lyon vying for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Warren Gatland has muted his critics thanks to Wales winning its first two pool games. But the flak against Eddie Jones has thickened since the historic loss to Fiji last weekend left Australia on the brink of their earliest Rugby World Cup exit. Gatland and Jones like each other and used to have dinners often when they both traversed the Six Nations. Both are renowned for mind games and throwing verbal hand grenades to influence referees and win over popular opinion. Gatland understands the vitriol aimed at Jones but he also sympathizes for his mate and rival.

