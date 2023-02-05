Gaston sparks No. 24 Texas women to 68-65 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 24 points and intercepted a half-court pass as time ran out to preserve No. 24 Texas’ 68-65 win over Kansas to remain in first place in the Big-12 Conference. Texas had a chance to put the game away from the free-throw line in the closing seconds, but missed three of four attempts, leaving the Jayhawks with an opening to tie the game with three seconds left. Sanna Strom’s long pass to the front court was picked off by Gaston and the Longhorns were able to run out the clock.

