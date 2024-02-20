Gasset becomes new Marseille coach following Gattuso’s firing

Jean-Louis Gasset is Marseille’s new coach. Less than a month after getting fired by Ivory Coast, Gasset has been appointed as the replacement for Gennaro Gattuso. Gasset coached Ivory Coast at the start of the Africa Cup of Nations but was fired on the same day the team qualified for the knockout stage after a lackluster start to the competition. Ivory Coast went on to win the Africa Cup without him. Gasset has huge experience in France, having spent years at various clubs including Montpellier, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux.

