Gasperini’s substitutions revive Atalanta against Cagliari to stay atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Gian Piero Gasperini is showing why he is a contender for the Serie A manager of the year again. Gasperini’s substitutions had an immediate impact as Atalanta won at lowly Cagliari on Saturday for a club record 10th straight league victory. That ensures Atalanta will end the weekend on top of the table. Nicolò Zaniolo scored the only goal two minutes after coming off the bench. Atalanta remains two points above second-placed Napoli, which fought back to beat Udinese 3-1. Juventus remains the only unbeaten team in Serie A after a stoppage-time penalty saw it snatch a 2-2 draw at home to bottom club Venezia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.