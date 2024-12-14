Gasperini’s substitutions have immediate impact as Atalanta beats Cagliari to stay atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — A week after being named coach of the month Gian Piero Gasperini showed why he is likely to be a contender for manager of the season again. Gasperini’s substitutions had an immediate impact as Atalanta won 1-0 at lowly Cagliari to ensure it will end the weekend top of the Serie A table. Nicolò Zaniolo scored the only goal two minutes after coming off the bench. It was a record-extending 10th straight league win for Atalanta and lifted it five points above second-placed Napoli, which visits Udinese later. Juventus hosts bottom club Venezia.

