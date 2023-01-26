Gason, Texas women rout No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 19 points and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half. The Longhorns joined Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State on top of the league standings. Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46% and had 24 turnovers. It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They entered averaging 87.3 points a game. Oklahoma’s previous low was 69 points in a win.The Longhorns allow 57.6 points a game and improved to 14-0 when holding a team below 60.

