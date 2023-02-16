Gasly feeling new motivation in French duo at Alpine in F1

LONDON (AP) — Pierre Gasly says he’s feeling reinvigorated as part of a French driver lineup at Alpine after spending all of his Formula One career to date as part of the Red Bull organization. Gasly partners fellow French driver Esteban Ocon for 2023 at Renault-owned Alpine. Ocon says at the launch of the 2023 Alpine car that the two have known each other since they were 6-year-old rivals in go-karting. Gasly says the team has massive potential as it aims to close the gap to last season’s top three teams, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.