Garzon scores 19 in debut, No. 11 Indiana women beat Vermont

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to an 86-49 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra’Anana, Isreal, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals. Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three 3s for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Berger made her first three shots with a 3-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a 3 as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 42-27 heading into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half that included 6 of 14 3-pointers.

Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont. Catherine Gilweeto made three 3s and finished with 11 points.

It was the 11th straight season-opening win for the Hoosiers.

