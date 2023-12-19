Garzon, Holmes combine for 52 points and No. 16 Indiana women beat Evansville 109-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for her 22nd career double-double, and No. 16 Indiana beat Evansville 109-56. Indiana shot 71.7% from the field (38 of 53) for the highest single-game percentage by any Division I team this season. Indiana also tied a program record for points in a third quarter with 34. Garzon scored 12 of Indiana’s 27 first-quarter points to help build a 12-point lead. Garzon finished the half with 12 points and Indiana led 51-28 as Evansville was held to 10-of-29 shooting (35%) with 11 turnovers. Holmes scored five points in Indiana’s 9-0 run to close the third quarter for an 85-47 lead — and the Hoosiers started the fourth quarter on a 19-2 run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.