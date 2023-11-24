Garzon hits 5 3s, scores 23 as No. 21 Indiana beats No. 19 Lady Vols 71-57 at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee 71-57 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Garzon scored 11 points and had two assists as Indiana closed the first half with a 17-5 run — including three 3s by Garzon in the final 3-plus minutes — and led by double figures the rest of the way. Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Tennessee. Jasmine Powell made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points. The rest of the Lady Vols combined to make 8 of 32 from the field. Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana.

