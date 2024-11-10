Gary’s 11 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals help Nebraska beat Bethune-Cookman 63-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals and Connor Essegian made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 38 seconds and Nebraska held on to beat Bethune-Cookman 63-58. Brice Williams scored 10 points for Nebraska (2-0). David Onanina made back-to-back baskets in the paint to give Bethune-Cookman (0-2) a 12-6 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half but the Cornhusker scored 19 of the next 25 points to take a seven-point lead when Braxton Meah threw down a dunk with 2:39 to go. Gianni Hunt led Bethune-Cookman with 10 points and added six rebounds and four assists.

