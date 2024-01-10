Gary Woodland’s brain tumor made him fear dying. Fear is replaced by gratitude to be playing again

HONOLULU (AP) — Gary Woodland had a brain tumor that produced anxiety and a fear of dying. That fear has been replaced by gratitude to be back in golf. The former U.S. Open champion had surgery on Sept. 18. Doctors got out most of the tumor and it was benign. He no longer jolts awake in the middle of the night out of fear. He gets his first big test at the Sony Open. Woodland says he’s not sure how he made it through a summer with constant fear. Now he wants to see how well he can stay focused over four days.

