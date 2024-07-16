Gary Woodland reunites with longtime swing coach Randy Smith

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Gary Woodland is feeling a lot better these days. He got a good scan back following brain surgery last year. As for the golf, he has reunited with swing coach Randy Smith. They parted 11 years ago when Woodland decided to leave his agent. That was Blake Smith, the coach’s son, and Randy Smith felt it better that Woodland also find a new coach. Woodland says it was Randy Smith who got him through college and on the PGA Tour. He says his wife persuaded him to go back to Smith and Woodland says he was thrilled to be back.

