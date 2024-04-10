Gary Woodland is back at Augusta National for the Masters. So is Greg Norman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Gary Woodland has returned to the Masters just seven months after undergoing brain surgery to remove as much of a tumor as possible. The 39-year-old from Kansas had been experiencing symptoms for months before doctors discovered the tumor, which turned out to be benign. Woodland had one of the five holes-in-one during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. And spotted on the course was Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, following his players along the first fairway during the final day of practice.

