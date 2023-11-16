Gary, Williams lead Nebraska to 84-63 victory over Stony Brook

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 19 points off the bench, Brice Williams added 17, and Nebraska defeated Stony Brook 84-63 in the Cornhusker Classic. After shooting a dismal 3 for 17 from 3-point distance in the first half, the Cornhuskers made 3 of 4 treys in the first two minutes of the second half and led 45-34. Five minutes later Dean Noll hit a 3-pointer and added a layup to get the Seawolves within 56-49. Gary hit a couple of 3-pointers to get Nebraska going again and the Cornhuskers led 72-54 with 6 1/2 minutes left. The lead peaked at 82-59 when Gary hit a layup with 1:47 remaining.

