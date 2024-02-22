Gary Sánchez guaranteed $3 million by Milwaukee Brewers, could earn $14 million over 2 seasons

PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Sánchez is guaranteed $3 million in his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, can earn an additional $4 million this year depending on the condition of his right wrist and could make $14 million over two seasons.

The catcher’s deal, announced Wednesday, includes a $3 million salary for this year.

There is a buyout of the option if it is not exercised, but the buyout amount depends on days on the active roster this year plus days on the major league injured list with what is defined as a “qualifying injury” specified as fractured bone or torn ligament in any part of the body other than his right wrist.

There would be no buyout for fewer than 60 days, $1 million for 60-89, $2 million for 90-119, $3 million for 120-149 and $4 million for 150 or more.

The deal includes a $1 million assignment bonus if traded. Sánchez gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Sánchez hit .217 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs last year in 72 games for San Diego and three for the New York Mets. He has a .225 career batting average with a .309 on-base percentage, 173 homers and 448 RBIs in 741 regular-season games that included time with the New York Yankees (2015-21) and Minnesota (2022).

William Contreras returns as the starting catcher for the NL Central champions. He hit .289 with 17 homers and 78 RBIs last season.

