Gary Payton II delivers diploma to mother in sweet surprise

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Payton II promised his mother he would one day earn his degree from Oregon State, and he followed through with that. Ahead of Golden State’s Game 6 playoff game Payton presented his mom with the diploma in person.Monique Payton returned to Payton’s home from getting coffee when he asked her not to spill. She looked down and there was the diploma from Oregon State for her son’s degree in human development and family science. She says she was so surprised.

