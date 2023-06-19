Gary O’Neil loses his job as Bournemouth manager despite keeping the team in the Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has fired manager Gary O’Neil even though he kept the team in the Premier League last season with four matches to spare. Bill Foley made the decision to part company with O’Neil. He is the American who bought Bournemouth in December. He says it was a “difficult decision” but that “it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.” O’Neil took charge of Bournemouth early last season following the departure of Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss at Liverpool. That cemented the team’s status as a favorite for relegation. O’Neil was given the job on a full-time basis in November and helped Bournemouth stay up against the odds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.