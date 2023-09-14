Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped X accounts to shine a light on gender bias in soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Soccer commentators Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped social media accounts to shine a light on gender bias in the sport. The abuse Neville received was unlike anything he’d experienced before. Scott found it depressingly familiar. Scott and Neville posted their opinions on a range of issues in the sport but did so on each other’s accounts on X, formerly called Twitter. Neville witnessed the prejudice Scott and other women contend with. Scott says discrimination is commonplace on social media for women in soccer. Her account received five times more sexist responses than Neville’s during the experiment.

