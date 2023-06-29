Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft. That may have helped keep the usual booing of Bettman to a minimum. David Poile is the longest-tenured and winningest general manager in league history. Poile is retiring Friday after overseeing the startup of the Nashville Predators as an expansion franchise in 1997. Bettman then told fans they weren’t booing him up to their usual standards. He urged them to do better and made sure to appreciate them as the boos grew louder.

