Garwo’s three touchdowns, 117 yards from Red power Nevada’s 49-16 victory over Eastern Washington

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Patrick Garwo III ran for three touchdowns, Savion Red added 117 rushing yards and Nevada rolled past Eastern Washington 49-16. Nevada’s Brendon Lewis had touchdown passes of 4 yards to Marcus Bellon and 24 yards to Jaden Smith. Those scores, combined with Garwo’s runs of 9, 7 and 1 yard gave the Wolf Pack (2-3) a 35-3 lead through the third quarter. The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. First, Malik Dotson had a 2-yard run for Eastern Washington’s first touchdown. Following that, Red had a 31-yard run for Nevada, Michael Wortham and Noah Cronquist connected on a 42-yard pass for EWU, and Red wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard run.

