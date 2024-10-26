Garrison Johnson scored 2 of The Citadel’s 4 rushing TDs in 28-11 win over Samford

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrison Johnson scored two of The Citadel’s four rushing touchdowns in a 28-11 win over Samford. Johnathan Bennett was 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards and added a game-high 54 yards rushing and a TD on 12 carriers for The Citadel (4-5, 2-4 Southern Conference). Johson scored on a 1-yard run to give The Citadel the lead for good early in the third quarter and his 2-yard scoring run with 2:21 left until the fourth made it 14-3. Quincy Crittendon threw a short touchdown pass to Samuel Willoughby and then hit Willoughby for the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring with 36 seconds to play. Wilson Beaverstock kicked a 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter than gave Samford (3-4, 2-2) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

