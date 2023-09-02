Garrett Shrader passes for four touchdowns in Syracuse’s 65-0 rout of Colgate in season opener.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Shrader passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers, LeQuint Allen ran for 107 yards and a score, Syracuse scored on five consecutive possessions in the first half and the Orange went on to defeat Colgate 65-0 in the season opener for both teams. Shrader, showing no affects from off-season elbow surgery that had him on a “pitch count” in preseason, connected on scoring strikes of 13 yards to Damien Alford, 44 yards to Isaiah Jones, 14 yards to preseason All-American Oronde Gadsden II and three yards to Umari Hatcher. Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia was 7 of 14 for 29 yards and two interceptions and Colgate had just 106 total yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.