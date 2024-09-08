Garrett Nussmeier throws 6 TDs as No. 18 LSU beats Nicholls 44-21

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw six touchdown passes to lead No. 18 LSU to a 44-21 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night. Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Southern California a week ago in Las Vegas, LSU struggled to pull away from the FCS-level Colonels until early in the third quarter. Making his first career start in Tiger Stadium, Nussmeier was impressive, completing 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards. Kyren Lacy caught three of those touchdowns.

