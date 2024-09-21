Garrett Nussmeier shines, but Harold Perkins is injured, as No. 16 LSU tops UCLA 34-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 LSU outscored UCLA 17-0 in the second half for a 34-17 victory on Saturday. However, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, a preseason All-America selection, left the game with an apparent right knee injury. Mason Taylor had eight catches for 77 yards and became the most prolific receiving tight end in LSU history with 999 yards in his career. Kyle Parker had a 45-yard touchdown catch and Caden Durhan turned a short pass into a 35-yard score to help LSU win its third straight. Ethan Garbers passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns for UCLA, but lost and fumble in the first half and was intercepted in the second.

