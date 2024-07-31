Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. stay with struggling White Sox amid flurry of trades

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet remained with the White Sox after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed. The left-hander was believed to be one of the best starters on the market as the days inched closer to the deadline, but both he and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will stay on the city’s south side for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old Crochet made his first career start on opening day and currently holds the AL strikeout lead with 160. Robert leads the team with 14 stolen bases, and has 12 home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

