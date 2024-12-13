Garrett Crochet has a numbers issue following his trade to the Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Crochet quickly realized he had a numbers issue following his trade to the Boston Red Sox. He had worn No. 45 with the Chicago White Sox since his major league debut in 2020 and the pitcher was dealt Wednesday to a team that retired the number for Pedro Martínez in 2015. He wore 34 in college, which was retired by Boston for David Ortiz, and 14 in high school, retired by the Red Sox for Jim Rice. Crochet picked 35, worn most recently with the Red Sox by Richard Bleier in 2023.

