Garoppolo ready to get started for Raiders after brief delay

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was formally introduced Friday. Whether he’s the Raiders’ long-term answer at quarterback remains to be seen. That’s always a question given Garoppolo’s injury history. He also could be a bridge for the Raiders if they try to find their quarterback of the future in next month’s draft. That could put Garoppolo in a role similar to Alex Smith in 2017, when he served as a mentor before Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs’ starter.

