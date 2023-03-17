Garoppolo ready to get started for Raiders after brief delay

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at a, NFL football news conference Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was formally introduced Friday. Whether he’s the Raiders’ long-term answer at quarterback remains to be seen. That’s always a question given Garoppolo’s injury history. He also could be a bridge for the Raiders if they try to find their quarterback of the future in next month’s draft. That could put Garoppolo in a role similar to Alex Smith in 2017, when he served as a mentor before Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs’ starter.

