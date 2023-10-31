Garoppolo accepts blame for poor performance in Las Vegas loss to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Garappolo didn’t try to dodge the blame Monday night. He knew that his poor performance was the biggest reason the Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t pull off an upset over the Detroit Lions. In his return from a back injury, Garappolo only completed 10 passes for 126 yards and threw a key first-half interception.

