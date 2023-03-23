Garnett, Martin tied for lead at windy Punta Cana

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Brice Garnett won his only PGA Tour title in the Dominican Republic and he’s hopeful of a repeat this week. Garnett shared the first-round lead with Ben Martin in the Corales Puntacana Championship. They both played bogey-free for a 66. Garnett made birdie on all four of the par 5s. Martin got a big break at the end of his round when his tee shot on the par-3 ninth hole bounced off the rocks and onto the green. They lead by one shot over Matt Wallace of England. The tournament is being held opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play.

