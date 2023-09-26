Garnacho on target as Man United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has made a successful start to its defense of the English League Cup by beating Crystal Palace 3-0. Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro fired the holders into a 2-0 first half lead at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial added a third after the break. It is now back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team after enduring a disappointing start to the season. The dominant performance against an understrength Palace followed Saturday’s narrow league victory at Burnley and will give United fans hope the team has turned its form around. The League Cup ranks fourth among English soccer’s most important trophies. But Ten Hag still savored last season’s success.

