Gareth Southgate says he will step down as England manager

Gareth Southgate has announced he will step down as England manager after eight years in charge. Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2024 – losing 2-1 to Spain on Sunday. “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”

