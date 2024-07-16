Gareth Southgate says he will step down as England manager

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds to supporters at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Gareth Southgate announces he will step down as England manager. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

Gareth Southgate has announced he will step down as England manager after eight years in charge. Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2024 – losing 2-1 to Spain on Sunday. “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”

