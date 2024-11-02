Gardner-Webb fends off Charleston Southern in 17-14 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Ridell threw for 212 yards and a touchdown and Edward Saydee ran for a touchdown and Gardner Webb held on to beat Charleston Southern 17-14. Charleston Southern kicker Reid Montgomery missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left for a chance to tie it. The Bucs recovered an onside kick after Kaleb Jackson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left reduced Charleston Southern’s deficit to 17-14. Gardner-Webb never trailed.

