Gardner-Webb comes from 14 down to top Bryant in OT, 45-44

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Gardner-Webb came from 14-points down with just over four minutes left to tie the game and Jay Billingsley’s extra point kick in overtime lifted the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 45-44 win over the Bryant Bulldogs. Bryant took a 38-24 lead with 10:28 left in regulation on a 25-yard pick-six by Robert Crockett III, but Gardner-Webb answered with an 18-play, 82-yard drive capped by Jaylen King’s 3-yard run with 4:06 left and Gino English capped a nine-play, 40-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper with :18 left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.