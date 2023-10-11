Gardner Minshew looking forward to return to Jacksonville as Colts new starting QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gardner Minshew has fond memories of his time in Jacksonville. Back then, in 2019, he was all the rage with the fast start and the trendy mustache that spurred “Minshew Mania.” On Sunday, he’ll return to the place it all started for the first time since he was traded to Philadelphia in 2021. And for the second time this season, he’ll be starting in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson. Minshew harbors no ill will toward the Jaguars. But in this matchup of AFC South co-leaders, Minshew is eager to keep the Colts atop the division.

