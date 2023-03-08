Gardner leads Marist past Manhattan in MAAC tourney opener

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Gardner scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Marist controlled from the start beating Manhattan 61-50 in an opening round contest of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. After a 36-17 Marist lead in the first half, Manhattan closed within four on two occasions — 48-44 and 50-46 — but never got closer. Ant Nelson scored 15 points for Manhattan.

