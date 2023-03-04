Gardner, Franklin lead No. 13 Virginia past Louisville 75-60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 16 points each and No. 13 Virginia clinched a share of the regular season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 75-60 victory against Louisville. The Cavaliers began the day tied with No. 16 Miami and No. 25 Pittsburgh, the sixth time they’ve finished atop the ACC in 14 seasons under Tony Bennett. Miami and Pitt played later. Mike James scored 24 for Louisville, which lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

