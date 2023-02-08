Gardner, Beekman lift No. 8 Virginia past No. 22 N.C. State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points, Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50. The Cavaliers handed the Wolfpack their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place with Clemson and Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack arrived leading the ACC with an average of 79.6 points and were 19-2 when scoring at least 70, but they became the 38th consecutive ACC opponent held below 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena. Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points.

