Gardiner scores 19, Beers added 14 and 16 rebounds; No. 18 Oregon St. women beat Oregon 64-60

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 19 points, Raegan Beers added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Talia Von Oelhoffen made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help No. 18 Oregon State beat Oregon 64-60. Von Oelhoffen finished with 10 points and seven assists and Lily Hansford scored all her 10 points in the fourth quarter for Oregon State. Phillipina Kyei led Oregon with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Gray added 15 points and Vanslooten 14, but the duo combined for 11-of-31 shooting. Oregon has lost five games in a row.

