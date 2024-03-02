Gardiner, Beers lead No. 11 Oregon State women to 79-58 win over Cal to close regular season

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 16 of her 19 points in a dominating second half, leading scorer Raegan Beers returned to action and No. 11 Oregon State closed the regular season with a 79-56 win over California. Gardiner scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Beavers poured in 27 points to turn a one-point halftime advantage into a 55-41 lead. Oregon State made 6 of 10 3-pointers in the second half and shot 20 of 31 overall (64.5%) after halftime. Beers had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting after missing the previous four games. Marta Suarez scored 14 points to lead the Golden Bears. Oregon State made 10 of 15 shots, including three 3s, to take control in the third quarter. The Beavers made another three triples in the fourth quarter when they made 10 of 16 shots.

