Gardiner and Betts team up to lead No. 5 UCLA women in 101-52 blowout of Arkansas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 25 points, including 15 in the first quarter, and No. 5 UCLA routed Arkansas 101-52. Gardiner, who is an Oregon State transfer, made a career-best seven 3-pointers. Lauren Betts added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins, who improved to 4-0. The Razorbacks, who fell to 3-2, were led by Izzy Higginbottom with 15 points. The rout was on from the opening tip. UCLA raced to a 15-3 lead, with Gardiner hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. Arkansas got within three before UCLA took off again and the Razorbacks never came that close again.

