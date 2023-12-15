Garcia’s injury-time header gives Osasuna win over Rayo Vallecano

MADRID (AP) — Raúl García scored with a header deep into stoppage time to give Osasuna a 1-0 win at home against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Garcia’s first goal of the season came in the fifth minute of stoppage time, less than 10 minutes after entering the game. The result lifts Osasuna two places into 12th in La Liga. Rayo remains in 10th.

