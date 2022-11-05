Garcia tops Kasatkina for final spot in semis of WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Caroline Garcia has taken the last spot in the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) round-robin victory over Daria Kasatkina. The sixth-ranked Frenchwoman is the first in 30 matches this season to beat Kasatkina after losing the first set to the No. 8 player. Garcia and Kasatkina played the winner-take-all match after both lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek and beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in group play. Swiatek beat Gauff to wrap up round-robin singles. The 21-year-old from Poland will face No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Garcia will meet fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari.

