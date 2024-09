Garcia throws 4 TD passes, defense makes up for 6 East Carolina turnovers in rout of Norfolk State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Garcia threw four touchdown passes and East Carolina overcame six turnovers with the help of a stifling defense in a 42-3 win over Norfolk State on Saturday night in the Pirates’ season opener. Garcia, a Missouri transfer, was 23-of-36 for 308 yards and added 39 yards on the ground but threw three interceptions. Two of his touchdowns went to Desirrio Riles with one each to Anthony Smith and Casey Kelly. Javious Bond added a rushing TD. The Pirates also lost three fumbles. The Pirates rolled to 506 yards on offense while holding the Spartans from the FCS to 114.

